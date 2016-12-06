logo

no avatar
Child Find

TCAT students assist Samaritan's Purse

Contributed • Today at 8:04 PM

ELIZABETHTON — Operation Christmas Child received a boost from students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology recently when they delivered 107 shoe boxes containing Christmas gifts to Samaritan’s Purse for distribution to needy children around the world.

Students from the Mountain City class of administrative office technology and TCAT’s main campus in Elizabethton, including members of the National Technical Honor Society, made the trek to Boone, N.C., to deliver the gifts and also toured the charity’s warehouse.

Among students and staff delivering the boxes were nursing instructor and NTHS sponsor Sandy Barker; Kelly Blackburn, Dana Blackburn, Kelsi Vermillian, Elizabeth Jimenez, Karla Jimenez, Sarah Barke. Kassandra Barrack, Katie Mason, Zack Buckles, Chasity Blevins, Troy Culbertson, Kristy Perry, Caitlin Duke, AOT instructor James Smith, Jennifer Minks, Samantha Minks, Mikaela Morefield, Josh Luna and Ashley Wright.

Recommended for You