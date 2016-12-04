Grindstaff Automotive donates turkeys to Steppenstone

Standing alongside several Grindstaff Automotive employees, as well as residents and staff of Steppenstone, the Grindstaff family unloaded approximately 1,300 pounds of turkeys from two of their dealership’s transit vans.

“Our family has always been very blessed, but what good is all that if you don’t pay it forward?” says Ashley Grindstaff, co-owner of Grindstaff Automotive and wife to Steve. “We wanted to give back to the community, but do it the Grindstaff way — go big or go home.”

Steppenstone serves over 120 meals on a regular day and during the holiday season they provide a special holiday feast, not only on actual Thanksgiving and Christmas Day for the residents, but again for the monthly “family day” meal, where there can be double the amount of people in attendance.

“These turkeys are a huge blessing to us,” said Dessi Foster, director of development at Steppenstone. “We are so thankful for Steve and Ashley for their continued support and dedication to enriching our community.”

Steppenstone Youth Treatment Center is a fully integrated closed treatment continuum specializing in the treatment of adolescent teenage males experiencing emotional and behaviorial problems.

SteppenStone provides 24-hour residential, day, afterschool and outpatient treatment services, and also provides academic services from a fully accredited education program.

Grindstaff Automotive will continue its campaign of giving in December by donating proceeds from their annual Acoustic Christmas event to the Second Harvest Food Bank’s “Food For Kids Backpack Program.”

Acoustic Christmas, presented by Grindstaff Kia and Electric 94.9, will be held Friday, Dec. 16, at Freedom Hall. For ticket information, call 423-461-4855.