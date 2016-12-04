Food bank receives grant from Red Nose Day to support children at risk of hunger

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee announces it has received a $10,989.94 grant from the Red Nose Day Fund, which will be used to support children at risk of hunger through its Food for Kids BackPack Program. This latest contribution from Red Nose Day will impact more than 4,600 children in need in the Northeast Tennessee region who receive assistance from the program.

Through the power of entertainment, Red Nose Day raises awareness and money to end childhood poverty, supporting programs that help to keep kids safe, healthy and educated. The grant for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is one of 200 provided this year by the Red Nose Day Fund to Feeding America® member food banks.

The Food for Kids Back Pack Program is a program of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee in partnership with schools. The BackPack program provides more than 4,600 children at risk for hunger with bags filled with nutritious food to take home every other weekend and during school vacations. Children are referred by their teachers or counselors to receive the program which provides children with wholesome, easy-to prepare meals when other resources – like school lunches – are not available. The back packs are distributed on a weekly basis during the school year in 139 schools in Northeast Tennessee.

“Research shows that children who experience hunger face significant stress and challenges that can have a lasting effect on their physical, cognitive and behavioral development,” said Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest. “We are very grateful for the support we receive through Red Nose Day, which helps us provide food and support throughout our eight-county region.

According to the USDA, one in six children in the US is food insecure, meaning that 13 million children lack regular and easy access to safe, nutritionally adequate food. Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap 2016 also shows 25.8% of children in Northeast Tennessee are food insecure or lives in a household experiencing food insecurity, meaning they may not know where they will get their next meal.

In addition to The Red Nose Day Fund the food bank’s Food for Kids BackPack program has also received support for the current school year from The CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation, Massengill DeFriece Foundation, The Mooneyhan Foundation, Johnson County Community Foundation, Speedway Children’s Charities, The Sullivan South Community Chest and many businesses, churches, clubs, individuals and others. The cost to sponsor a child to receive the program for an entire school year is $100.00. Second Harvest continually seeks funders and volunteers for the Food for Kids program. For more information, visit www.netfoodbank.org.