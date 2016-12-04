Food City celebrity bagging event held to benefit local United Way organizations

The event involved Food City stores and celebrities in the three communities.

“We were excited to partner again with Food City to do this event,” said Lester Lattany, president and CEO of the United Way of Washington County Tennessee. “Our local celebrities had a great time bagging groceries for Food City customers while raising money for local campaigns that will benefit the community health and human service organizations that partner with the United Way.”

Celebrities joining us at the five Washington County, Tenn., stores were Sydney Cameron, Curtis McCloud, Nate Morabito, Anna Zook, Kasey Marler, Chris McIntosh, Sara Diamond, Josh Smith, Mark Reynolds, Brian Walder and Kenny Hawkins from WJHL; Preston Ayres from WCYB; Washington County Commissioner Joe Grandy; Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock; Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe and Alderman Adam Dickson; ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland; Citi Senior Vice President Rick VanHoever; Johnson City Cardinals Mascot Jay Cee; and Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois.

Community volunteers joined the event from Atmos Energy, Citi in Gray, the city of Johnson City, East Tennessee State University, First Tennessee Bank, Johnson City Schools, KATZ Americas, Johnson City Cardinals, Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, Mountain States Health Alliance, Regions Bank and Student United Way of ETSU.

Representatives from United Way Partner Agencies included Adult Day Services, American Red Cross of Northeast TN, The Arc of Washington County, Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County, Coalition for Kids Inc., Frontier Health, Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians Inc., Johnson City Schools Shoe Fund, Keystone Dental Care Inc., and Personal Support Services.

Prominent business, church & community leaders from Johnson City, Jonesborough and Washington County, as well as United Way of Washington County, Tenn., board bembers, campaign team members and staff, enjoyed a day of “strengthening Our community through others.”

For more information, call Lester D. Lattany, United Way of Washington County, Tenn., Inc. president and CEO at 423-282-5682 or go to www.unitedwayofwashingtoncountytn.