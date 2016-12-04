ETSU receives $25,000 grant from SunTrust Foundation

The SunTrust Foundation has provided a $25,000 grant to fund the project as part of the organization’s “Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being.”

SunTrust Market President David Crockett says, “The SunTrust Foundation is committed to furthering SunTrust’s purpose of Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being by investing in programs that help people move from financial stress to confidence. We’re pleased to partner with ETSU to help area students learn financial skills that will help them make solid financial decisions in the future.”

Tennessee has passed legislation requiring that students in all public secondary schools take a half-year course in personal finance. The ETSU-SunTrust public-private partnership will be an extension of the formal coursework in personal finance by engaging high school age and younger students in financial literacy activities.

The ETSU Center for Banking serves as a resource to the citizens of the region and White is actively involved in working with numerous organizations in the areas of financial education and financial literacy. He is also advisor to the Students of Finance Association, whose members will join with students from the Economics Club and Beta Alpha Psi accounting students’ organization as volunteer teachers.

The Center for Banking will work with the school systems in Johnson City, Washington County, Kingsport and Sullivan County to establish two programs per system during the inaugural year of the project to be delivered by the ETSU students through discussions of financial literacy topics, exercises and games, refreshments and other group activities.

White says, “Additional benefits for ETSU students include gaining a greater appreciation for what they gain through their education and knowledge of financial topics, in addition to their satisfaction of having potentially made our region a little better off from their service to local citizens.”

SunTrust Foundation presented this grant to ETSU on Nov. 29, designated as GivingTuesday, a worldwide effort dedicated to encouraging donors to collaborate in improving their local communities and to give to causes they support. To learn more about GivingTuesday, visit www.etsu.edu/givingtuesday.

For more information, contact White at 423-439-4402 or whitelr@etsu.edu.