Mahoney's Outfitters collecting clothing for Gatlinburg wildfire victims

“Our neighbors in Gatlinburg have been severely affected by this week’s far-reaching forest fires,” the store’s managers said in a news release. “There have been many families displaced because of this emergency and they will need to re-stock their closets.”

Mahoney’s will be collecting the following items: jackets, pullovers, sweaters, shirts, pants, sleepwear, thermals, bras, underwear, scarves, gloves, hats, toboggans, tall socks, wool socks, belts and bandanas.

A gray trailer will be parked in the store’s gravel parking lot at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Knob Creek Road with a sign affixed to the side reading “GATLINBURG DONATIONS ACCEPTED HERE.” The deadline for dropping off donations is Friday, Dec. 9.