Parton announces fund to help Smoky Mountain wildfire victims

The new My People Fund will provide $1,000 each month to Sevier County families who lost their homes.

“I’ve always believed charity begins at home and my home is some place special,” Parton said. “That’s why I’ve asked my Dollywood Companies — including the Dollywood theme park and DreamMore Resort; my dinner theater attractions including Dixie Stampede and Lumberjack Adventure; and my Dollywood Foundation — to help me establish the My People Fund.

“We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires. I know it has been a trying time for my people, and this assistance will help get them back on their feet.”

Anyone who would like to contribute to the My People Fund may visit dollywoodfoundation.org.

More information on the program will be released on Friday, Dec. 2.