Kiwanis Chili Supper should keep paradegoers warm

One of the newest is being presented by the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton, which is better known for its annual pancake breakfasts in the fall. The club’s newest venture should hit the spot on a chilly night.

Tim Broyles is the chairman of the club’s chili supper committee. He said the chili will be made with meat and beans, onions and green peppers. There will be plenty of other side dishes that diners can add to the chili to match their individual preferences, including jalapeno peppers, sour cream, shredded cheese, crackers and all the other trimmings. Beverages included with the meal include hot cocoa, coffee, tea, water and lemonade.

Broyles said the chili will be served at First Christian Church, 513 Hattie Ave., in the heart of downtown, from 4-7 p.m. on the afternoon and evening of the parade. “There is plenty of room in the church for people to eat inside, or they can take their bowl and find a place to watch the parade,” Broyles said.

The cost of the meal is $5. Broyles said the proceeds go to support the club's many youth programs, including three K-Kids clubs at the city elementary schools — Harold McCormick, East Side and West Side. The club also supports two Key Clubs, one at Elizabethton High School and one at Unaka High School.

The club will also be selling its Carter County Christmas ornaments for $7 at the chili dinner.

The funds also support Kiwanis contributions to the Carter County 4-H program, the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club, Carter County Imagination Library, city parks and several other local events.

Other events taking place Saturday include the guided tours of the Carter Mansion, decorated in 18th-century style for Christmas.

Wild and Wacky Art Studio, 312 E. Elk Ave., will be showing children how to make sock snowmen from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. The cost is $8 plus tax.