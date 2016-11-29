Carter County Car Club fulfills mission to children

But there is another mission close to the hearts of the club’s members: to raise funds to support the county’s children’s charities.

At the very top of the club’s web page, above any picture of cars or other information, the club has placed the statement: "Our mission ... supporting children’s charities."

That mission was fulfilled once again this year at the club’s November membership meeting, when over $11,000 was donated to children’s charities. The largest share: $4,500 was used to support the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. But there were plenty of other organizations that benefited from the club’s generosity. Each of the elementary school libraries in Elizabethton and Carter County received a donation.

Some of the others to receive donations included the Friends Down Syndrome Program, the Carter County Imagination Library, the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club, the Carter County Schools Accelerated Reader Program and the Children’s Evangelism Fellowship.

Attending the meeting Monday were Kevin Ward, director of schools for the Carter County School System; Bekah Price, community relations director for the Elizabethton City School System; and Barbara Presnell of the Children’s Evaluation Fellowship.

Ward and Price discussed the importance of developing good readers in the early elementary school grades. Presnell spoke about the evangelical mission of her organization toward children.

Ward also spoke about the important contribution the club makes to the cultural life of Carter County. Ward said he is a native Carter Countian and he remembers downtown Elizabethton in the days before the club began its activities there.

“Downtown Elizabethton was a still place on Saturday night,” Ward told the members. “You have brought Elizabethton alive on Saturday night.”