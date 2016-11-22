Library giving away clothes

The clothing is not cheap cast-off items. It is professional wear that was donated to the Red Legacy Recovery organization, with the intent of providing attire for the Red Legacy clients to go on job interviews and begin their career with suitable clothing until they can buy their own clothes.

The problem was the professional women who supported Red Legacy were too generous. There was a lot more nice professional clothing donated than there was space to store everything in the tiny Red Legacy offices on East Elk Avenue.

That was the reason for the giveaway. Rather than hold the items in storage until they go out of date, it was decided to give the clothing to anyone who wants it.

On Tuesday morning, several people were standing in line at the library doors when the facility opened at 9. When the piles of clothing began to get smaller, they were replenished with even more clothes. There were plenty of choices in styles and sizes, although the clothing is mostly for women and children.

The giveaway will go on during regular library hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. The library then closes for Thanksgiving, but plans are to hold more giveaways one day each month.

Cheri Tinney, community resource specialist for the library, urged people to “bring an empty bag and fill it up.”