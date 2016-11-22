Feast of Joy tickets now on sale

The feast always takes place early in the Christmas season and brings a lot of Christmas joy to the diners. Proceeds from the event go to support the Shepherd’s Inn, which is Carter County’s only emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence and for women and children who are temporarily homeless.

The feast begins at 6 p.m. with a variety of hors d’oeuvres as traditionally provided by local restaurants.

When everything in the dining room is ready, the butler (Lucas Hitechew) will announce “Ladies and Gentlemen … your attention please … dinner is now being served.” The dinner will be prepared by Eric Hoglund, former executive chef of the Johnson City Country Club and past president of the Mountain Empire Chapter of the American Culinary Federation.

Presented in a festive formal motif, guests will be treated to a full meal with assorted desserts and wassail. The menu includes: roasted loin of pork, beans almandine, sweet potato casserole, broccoli Carnival, raised yeast bread, assorted desserts, tea, coffee and water.

David Arney, locally renowned talented keyboardist, will perform during the meal. The Carter County 4-H students will again serve the meal for the evening’s yuletide event and additional special entertainment will be presented.

The annual event is organized by the board and advisory members of The Shepherd’s Inn and is coordinated by Paul Gabinet. “This Christmas dinner has become a part of our community’s Christmas tradition and promises to be an evening of great food, fun and inspiration all for the cause of supporting the work to assist the women and children who are victims of domestic violence and those who are temporarily homeless in our community,” Gabinet said. “We hope folks will reserve Dec. 5 and come to Elizabethton's First Baptist Church for our Feast of Joy.”

The feast is one of several fundraisers for the Shepherd’s Inn. There are plans to find donors to help guarantee the shelter’s future. "The board is aggressively seeking 65 donors who will pay $100 per month,” Chairman Michael Hawkins said. “That will secure the shelter's annual budget.”

Additional gifts of food, cleaning agents, laundry detergents and other basic supplies will be accepted from guests coming to the Christmas dinner. The Shepherd's Inn is totally reliant on the community for operational funding.

Tickets for reserved seating are $20 each and can be secured by calling 543-1931 or 542-0180 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Additional contributions can be sent to The Shepherd's Inn, P.O. Box 2214, Elizabethton, TN 37644.