Northeast Community Credit Union wins 5,000 for ARM

More than 137,000 public votes were cast nationwide in October in celebration of the country’s favorite credit unions, and the local charities they support, as part of the second annual Love My Credit Union Campaign. The Share the Love — Love My Credit Union campaign is a video contest hosted by CU Solutions Group and the Credit Union National Association.

NCCU tallied more than 15,000 votes for the month in the contest to be able to win $5,000 for ARM. The prize will be donated to ARM, which provides monthly food boxes to families, utility and rent assistance, clothing and other personal necessities as well as other needs families have as they arise.

“Assistance Resource Ministry does so much for people,” NCCU CEO and President Kathy Campbell said. “They provide monthly food boxes, and emergency food supplies, clothing and many other forms of assistance to those in need. Think of how much $5,000 will do in the community. It is so great that we were able to work together to make a difference.”

Monthly credit union winners were chosen by popular vote and are awarded charitable donations made on their behalf to the charity of their choice, which must be a 501(c)(3). Additionally, members of the public are eligible to win cash prizes and charitable donations made in their name to a charity of their choice.

“Credit Unions are more than just financial institutions — we have a long history of charitable community involvement,” CU Solutions Group CEO Dave Adams said. “I’m excited to spread that message, and I’m even more excited to see how well the credit union community has responded.”

Voting is not over in the Share the Love contest. The contest continues until Dec. 16, and NCCU is currently in second place for the $15,000 grand prize for having the most votes overall.

To vote for NCCU, visit www.lovemycreditunion.org/sharethelove and search by state to find NCCU. Voters can also go to NCCU’s website and follow the link to vote. To vote, click on the red vote button under NCCU’s video and fill out the registration form. After registering, a confirmation link will be emailed from Love My Credit Union. Click the link to confirm the email so it can be used for voting every day. Confirmed emails can also be sent to ashleyrader@bemycu.org to be entered into a $100 prize drawing from NCCU.

