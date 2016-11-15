Gingerbread House contest at West Side on Sunday

The event includes a gingerbread house decorating contest with seven divisions: child, 4-6; child, 7-10; youth, 11-13; teen, 14-17; adult beginner; adult advanced; and group.The groups can include families, clubs, schools, nursing homes, day care, or businesses.

There will be a trophy and ribbons given in each division. A $100 gift certificate will be given for the “people’s choice” in the adult division and in the 4-17 age groups combined divisions. Everyone attending will vote for their favorite gingerbread house.

The deadline for entering the decorating contest has been extended to Saturday, Nov. 19. Gingerbread houses can be dropped off on Saturday between 1-5 p.m. at the West Side gym.

Visit www.elizabethtonchamber.com to see all rules, entry fees and registration forms.

There will also be a photo op for parents to get a picture of their children posing with Santa, the elf on the shelf, the ice queen and a sugar plum village.

Other activities planned are a silent auction with donated items from area business that would make great Christmas gifts, face painting, entertainment, door prizes, a boutique bows shop and a “Sweet Shop” with lots of goodies. There is a $2 donation fee to enter. All proceeds of the event will go to benefit the TLC Community Center.