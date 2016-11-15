Free business clothing offered at library

Their prices can’t be beat because the price for every garment is zero. The clothes are free.

Cheri Tinney, community resource specialist for the library, said the Red Legacy Recovery organization is partnering with the library to make the free event possible.

Red Legacy works with local law enforcement and the judicial system to rehabilitate women who have substance abuse problems. The agency is supported by business and professional women. That support comes in many ways, but one way is through the donation of clothing.

The donated clothing is intended to help clients present a professional appearance when going on job interviews and for the first weeks on a new job, before the first paychecks make it easier to provide clothes.

One problem for Red Legacy is that it operates out of a small building and can only store a small amount of clothing. There’s not enough space for all the generosity of the women who support it.

To make things more manageable, Red Legacy has cleared out a lot of its clothing and it will be given away at the library next week on Tuesday and Wednesday during regular library hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tinney said “bring an empty bag and fill it up.”

The free clothing is most dressy clothing, suitable for a professional woman or businesswoman. There will also be some children’s clothing and a few men’s clothes. The items will include some very nice women’s and men’s warm jackets.