Taylor, Rutherford honored as Tom Chase Award winners by Mountain States Foundation

The awards were presented last week during the foundation’s annual luncheon meeting at The Millennium Centre.

The Tom Chase Award recognizes those who strongly support the community without necessarily taking a top leadership role, and they demonstrate the values of Mountain States Health Alliance. Winners must exhibit these four qualities:

• Integrity.

• Informal leadership.

• Working behind the scenes to get things done.

• A willingness to go the extra mile.

“We are so proud to recognize these two wonderful people with Tom Chase Awards,” said Pat Holtsclaw, president of Mountain States Foundation. “Bob and Wirt represent the spirit of giving and serving others, and they’ve both done it behind the scenes without wanting attention or recognition. They have truly made a difference in people’s lives.”

Taylor’s family founded Dobyns-Taylor Hardware in Kingsport in 1919, and he has been involved in the business for more than 50 years. He has a long history of serving others while never seeking recognition for himself.

Taylor is set to receive a 50-year perfect attendance award with the Kingsport Rotary Club, and for many years he has served as its sergeant-at-arms, setting up the room before club meetings and then putting everything away afterward. He helped found and served on the board of directors for the Downtown Kingsport Association and has volunteered on a regular basis to deliver Meals on Wheels.

Taylor has also been an avid supporter of Dobyns-Bennett High School football for decades, receiving recognition from the D-B Quarterback Club. A lifetime member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, he has also served on the Kingsport Citizens Advisory Committee, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, board of directors at Holston Valley Medical Center and the United Way of Greater Kingsport board of directors, and he helped found the regional Junior Achievement chapter, located in Kingsport.

Taylor began having vision problems in his early 30s and is legally blind with only limited peripheral vision, but he still often walks from his home to various downtown properties for work, and gladly does small tasks like picking up litter along the way, or bringing fresh coffee to his staff in the morning. He also walks several miles to attend Dobyns-Bennett home football games.

Rutherford, who passed away early this year, was from Kingsport and was a loyal volunteer for many years with the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Golf Classic. He was also a board member of the QUEST Foundation for Washington County Schools.

Rutherford was known for his big smile, friendliness and positive attitude. He was also heavily influenced by Tom Chase, whom Rutherford held in very high regard and considered a friend.

“Bob never turned down an opportunity to help others, always giving quietly,” said Heidi Dulebohn, last year’s Tom Chase winner, who helped nominate Rutherford posthumously. “He had a huge heart, gave freely of his time and countless talents, and he never wanted any recognition. He personifies the Tom Chase Award.”

Members of Rutherford’s family were present at the luncheon to accept the award. A recorded video acceptance message was also shown on the big screen from Rutherford’s son, Montana, who is serving in the U.S. Marines.

The late Tom Chase impacted lives throughout the region, from his work as a professional storyteller spreading hope and encouragement to serving as a chairperson of Mountain States Foundation. He was personally involved as one of the originators of several programs the foundation supports, including Stories for the Soul and Parish Nursing.

The award in Chase’s honor measures how a person has contributed to the community, based not just on accomplishments but also on how he or she has touched lives.

For more information about Mountain States Foundation or the Tom Chase Award, call 423-302-3131 or visit www.mshafoundation.org.