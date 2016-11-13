Socktober campaign surpasses goal for new socks for homeless

Carlee Rymer of Appearances Hair Salon teamed up with several local businesses to collect new socks in all sizes. With an initial goal of 1,000 pairs of new socks, the Socktober campaign actually brought in 1,069 pairs.

The new socks, including many warm and colorful socks in all sizes, were given to United Way of Washington County recently for distribution to their agencies that serve the homeless.

“I’m not sure why, but when one of my clients who had coordinated this event in the past offered me the opportunity to continue the tradition inspired by YouTube sensation Kid President and his drive to collect a million pairs of new socks for homeless people in communities nationwide four years ago, I just knew I wanted to be the one to lead the effort,” said Rymer.

Jacob Higginbotham and Corrugated Container Corp. donated collection boxes for drop-off locations including Appearances Hair Salon, Monday Club, Red Pig BBQ, The Haircrafters, Country at Heart, Spine and Sports Chiropractor, Re/Max, Veritas Insurance, Chick Fil A at the Crossing, Princeton Art Center and Hopwood Christian Church.

“We would like to thank all of the coordinators and participants of this year’s Socktober campaign. The socks will be given to our agencies that provide direct services to children and homeless families in our community. This campaign is another expression of the very caring spirit that is in this great community,” said United Way of Washington County’s President and CEO Lester Lattany.

For more information, call Lattany at 423-282-5682.