Munsey Memorial UMC partners with ASP for ‘Rebuilding Rainelle’

That night, flooding devastated Rainelle and other communities across the state. The facility in which ASP volunteers were staying was flooded, as were several of the homes where volunteers were working. Three groups, including one from Munsey, were stranded overnight at their worksites—unable to safely return to their ASP “center.”

Recently, the people of Munsey Memorial raised over $57,000 to help Appalachia Service Project rebuild homes in Rainelle, and presented this gift to ASP’s President/CEO, Walter Crouch.

Munsey’s partnership is a key step in ‘Rebuilding Rainelle,’ Appalachia Service Project’s long-term recovery effort to help rebuild the community of Rainelle, the epicenter of June’s deadly flood.

On Aug. 17, Appalachia Service Project broke ground on the first new home to be built in West Virginia for a flood victim. Less than two months later — on Oct. 14 — that first home was dedicated. Fourteen additional homes are currently under construction and will be completed by Christmas, with plans for up to 50 new homes to be built for families in this community.

Partners from Johnson City, where Appalachia Service Project is headquartered, include Munsey Memorial, Mullican Flooring, Grace Meadows Church and BedInABox.com.

The Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises, of which ASP is a member, has contributed funding to the effort. Solid Rock Carpenters in Chicago built and shipped three complete sets of walls.

The flood — one of the worst in state history — destroyed over 1,000 homes statewide and 23 people lost their lives. Rainelle was devastated, including 90 percent of the homes near the downtown area. Five people in Rainelle died.

Many of Rainelle’s low-income homeowners are unable to rebuild their homes because they have no insurance, are unable to qualify for emergency loans and have few personal resources. These families are the focus of ASP’s longer-term recovery efforts through Rebuilding Rainelle.

According to ASP President/CEO Walter Crouch, “Rebuilding Rainelle will bring volunteer and financial resources together to build new homes and perform major rehab on homes that are repairable. We have been working alongside Rainelle Mayor Andy Pendleton and other community leaders, and have identified as many as 50 homes that will need to be replaced and countless others that will need to be repaired.”

“For families receiving replacement homes, we will provide them with energy efficient and low maintenance homes,” said Crouch. “Our standard floorplan is a three bedroom, one bath home — 864 square feet — but the number of bedrooms can be adapted to fit the family’s needs.”

“Gifts of grace” are what Crouch calls the home repairs and new homes that ASP provides. “No mortgages are involved. It’s a fresh start for those in need and allows us to reach families without regard to their credit history or income level. We do, however, require owners of new homes to attend financial literacy and homeownership courses to prepare them for a successful future in their new home.”

Rebuilding Rainelle is just one part of ASP’s larger outreach to families in need across Central Appalachian Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.