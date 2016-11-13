Kruger Brothers go pink at Bristol performance

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol was decked out with pink bouquets onstage and in the lobby for a reception with the artists after the premiere of the Roan Mountain Suite.

In honor of October's National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the trio made a donation to Breast Cancer Research. A portion of pre-order sales of the recorded “Roan Mountain Suite” project was designated for donation. The CD is set for release in early 2017 and pre-order sales were available at the event.

The Roan Mountain Suite is the fifth commission granted to composer Jens Kruger and the Kruger Brothers trio. The performance coincided with the 50th anniversary of the inaugural meeting to conserve the Roan, an effort initiated by the late Stanley A. Murray, husband of patron Judy Murray, of Kingsport.