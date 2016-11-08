Elizabethton Kiwanis to hold annual Pancake Breakfast

"This is our principal fundraiser of the year and it has become quite a social event over the years," said Richard Barker, chairman of the Pancake Committee for the local Kiwanians.

In addition to providing a hearty breakfast, the event also helps patrons to help the youth of the area. The proceeds go to support the club's many youth programs, including three K-Kids clubs at the city elementary schools — Harold McCormick, East Side and West Side. The club also supports two Key Clubs, one at Elizabethton High School and one at Unaka High School.

The funds also support Kiwanis contributions to the Carter County 4-H program, Elizabethton/Carter County Boys and Girls Club, Carter County Imagination Library, city parks and several other local events.

The event also holds a lot of significance for many of the club members. For instance, Barker has been working the breakfasts since he was still in school, helping his dad, Sam Barker. Back in those days, the Pancake Day took place outdoors in funeral tents erected on what is now Armed Forces Drive. The tents were provided by Don Tetrick of Tetrick Funeral Home. Tetrick was one of the founders of the Pancake Day, along with Leroy Height, who brought the idea with him from the Knoxville Kiwanis Club in 1963.

Throughout the years, the breakfasts have pretty much stayed the same, except it moved indoors at First United Methodist in 1982. The meal still consists of golden pancakes (made with Krusteaz pancake mix), sausage prepared by Dino's Restaurant, milk, lots of coffee, and lots of opportunities to socialize and help children's programs.

Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the door.