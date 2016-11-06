Small business owner struggles to support her family

Janet has owned her own distribution business for over 30 years. She makes daily deliveries throughout the Stoney Creek area, in all kinds of weather and doesn’t take a day off, even on Christmas. But she hopes the Johnson City Christmas Box might help make the day a festive and merry one for her family, even if she has to work.

The six family members living in Janet’s home include her husband, who helps her in the business, a daughter, a disabled son and the two grandchildren.

The income Janet makes from her business barely covers the expenses for her family, but she said she is thankful her health has been strong enough to put up with working seven days a week. She hopes it will continue to stay strong because she and her family have no health insurance.

While Janet has stood the daily strain for three decades, the old cars and trucks she drives in her business are not so capable. With all her runs and the stop and go driving, Janet puts more than a hundred miles on a vehicle each day. She usually keeps two vehicles in running order because she can never predict when another one will not be running.

“I just bought another one,” Janet said. “It is pretty old, it is not the best in the world, but it runs. In my work I have found that the older the car, the better they run.”

With all of that mileage, a lot of Janet’s income must be reinvested into keeping her cars and truck refueled and maintained. That means less things she can provide for her family. She gets a little sad this time of year because there is not enough money to have a very festive Christmas, but she is thankful the Christmas Box can provide the most hearty, nutritious meals her family will enjoy all years. She is also thankful for the Angel Tree program to provide some toys and other things for her grandchildren, who don’t quite understand why they have to do without the things many of their friends have

But despite the hardships and hard work, Janet is grateful her family is so loving and caring for each other all year and not just at Christmas. But the Christmas Box and the Angel Tree make this the best time of the year for Janet’s family.

For those who would like to help provide food for the holiday to 1,200 low-income families and seniors in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties, tax- deductible donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

Because the newspaper covers all the administrative cost of the holiday distribution, 100 percent of all donations are used to purchase food.

More information about the Christmas Box and how to help may be obtained by calling Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.