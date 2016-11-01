Annual craft show this Saturday

One of the members of the guild, Lilo Duncan, said there are 13 women in the guild who make all the items sold at the event. She said all the proceeds go to the local church.

“We work all year to make the things we sell,” said Duncan. She said the women meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. “We have been doing it for almost 30 years.”

All the things they sell are things they made, including quilts, stuffed toys, pillows, homemade bows, aprons, place mats, Christmas Tree skirts, tote bags, crocheted items and other artistic items.

While the guild is responsible for all the homemade items, the entire church pitches in to make the tasty treats in the bake sale, which includes cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, breads, cupcakes and other items.