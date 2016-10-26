One Stop event to support American Cancer Society

Spirits of the Season is a great way to wrap up your week and unwind while experiencing new wines and spirits for this holiday season. By attending you will be able to immerse yourself into the holiday spirit while helping the American Cancer Society and the programs that support patients locally.

Spirits of the Season is an event that allows guests to taste and learn about new wines and spirits from the experts at One Stop. This event is completely underwritten by One Stop allowing all proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society.

“One Stop Wines and Spirits is thrilled to host Spirits of the Season again,” stated One Stop owner, Phil Scharfstein. “It gives us the opportunity to invite the community to kickoff the holiday season, present some of our finest selections and most importantly, helps raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s mission. This will be the event of the season!”

The Johnson City Country Club will cater the event with carving stations, pasta stations, and a variety of other selections to help participants discover the exact wine or spirit to pair with their holiday meals.

“We are hoping to reach 300 guests this year,” said Holly Booker, community manager of the American Cancer Society of Northeast Tennessee. “This event has become a tradition for many in the area. If you have missed out on this event in the past, it is a great evening you won’t want to miss again. This is the perfect drop-in event to gather in a relaxed environment with friends,” said Booker.

For more information on Spirits of the Season, call One Stop Wines and Spirits at 926-2448 or Holly Booker at the American Cancer Society at 282-7009.

Tickets for the event are available for $50 and can be purchased at One Stop Wines and Spirits at 1735 W. State of Franklin Road Suite 11 or the American Cancer Society. They may also be purchased online at www.spiritsoftheseason.org. Ticket costs are tax deductible.