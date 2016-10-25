11th ANNUAL RED Shoe Masquerade and silent auction set for Nov. 5

Grab your red shoes and mask and join us for dinner, dancing and drinks. The event is reminiscent of Dorothy and her ruby slippers in the Wizard of Oz, and her desire to go home which coincides with CASA's mission. Just like Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, the children CASA serves want to be in a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible. Red shoes are worn to symbolize Dorothy’s ruby slippers that eventually take her home. Dress is cocktail attire, red shoes are encouraged.

Hosted by Sara Diamond, news anchor for WJHL 11 Connects, this event will serve as a fundraiser and community awareness outreach for CASA programs. There will be a silent auction during this event with items donated from across the country. For more information or to purchase tickets visit CASA’s website at www.casanetn.org or call 461-3500.

All proceeds from this event will support the abused and neglected children in our area. CASA of Northeast Tennessee works with the Juvenile Courts in Washington, Greene, and Unicoi Counties and Johnson City Juvenile Court. CASA of Northeast Tennessee's mission is to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court. We believe that every child is entitled to a safe and stable home. Trained volunteers are the child’s voice to ensure that their needs are identified and addressed. To find out more about volunteering with CASA or to make a donation please call 423-461-3500 or visit www.casanetn.org.