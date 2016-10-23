Morris-Baker makes donation to United Way

Presenting the check was Preston McKee, the funeral home’s owner and president.

“For 100 years this community has supported my family and this business,” McKee said. “It’s about gratitude, giving back and supporting. We participate because it is the right thing to do.”

“I am grateful to work with Preston and his staff,” Finucane said. “Morris-Baker is committed to making our community a better place for everyone.”

“One-hundred percent of Morris-Baker employees donated to our campaign again this year,” White said. “I am grateful to them and to my fellow board member, Preston McKee, for showing that they are dedicated to strengthening our community through others by supporting the United Way of Washington County, Tennessee.”

“On behalf of all the individuals and families served,” Lattany said, “we would like to thank Morris-Baker Funeral Home for providing the $13,240 contribution to our community.

“This is a great example of what can happen when businesses centered within a community understand how important it is to give back in such a way.”

For more information about the United Way, call Lattany at 423-282-5682.