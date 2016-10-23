Marsh Regional provides scholarships to local high school students

“It’s our pleasure to recognize our high school student donors for showing their community spirit early in life,” Campbell said.

“By rolling up their sleeves, these young men and women are making a positive difference in the region’s quality of care. High school students are one of our stellar donor groups, and their generosity ensures we have sufficient blood to supply the 16 hospitals and four cancer centers we are privileged to serve.”

Roughly 18 percent of all blood donated regionally comes from high school students. Many teenagers in the region willingly donate blood to the center to help others overcome illness and injury.

This group of students voluntarily held blood drives outside of the normal school months in order to bring more units of blood into the regional supply during a time when many high school donors are not actively giving. They helped ensure a stable blood supply during the summer.

Save the Summer local participants

$500 Winner

Tabitha Gragg, Sullivan East.

Student Participants

Hunter Hess, Sullivan East.

Monica Clark, Daniel Boone.

Kailyn Stevens, Daniel Boone.

Lorraine Hayes, Cloudland.

Kayla Neal, David Crockett.

Chandler Parton, ETSU.

For more information about blood donation, call 423-408-7500 or visit www.marshblood.com. Donors can also connect at www.facebook.com/MarshBlood and @Marsh_Blood on Twitter.