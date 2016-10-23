City participants fight to end cancer at Relay For Life

The teams and participants began their fundraising efforts in September 2015 and celebrated the end of their event season.

The efforts of the teams, participants, sponsors and fundraisers brought in over $68,000 for the American Cancer Society. Funds are used to save lives through groundbreaking cancer research, education and risk-reduction efforts and free information and critical services for people with cancer who need them.

Over 10,000 constituents in Northeast Tennessee have been provided with these programs and services this past year.

“It was inspirational to see people from all parts of our community come out to support us and make an impact in the fight to end cancer,” said Julie Williams, event lead, cancer survivor and caregiver. “Together, we celebrated those surviving cancer, remembered loved ones lost and took tangible action to make a difference.”

The following teams are recognized for their efforts:

Sam’s Club of Johnson City, Hope For A Cure, WalMart of Johnson City, AO Smith/American Water Heater, Teachers Trekking For A Cure, Alemite/SKF, Greater Eastern Credit Union Tumor Terminators, CenturyLink Cancer Fighters, Princeton Prep School Preppies, Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer Team Strength, Washington County 911 Lifesavers, Train Dirty Fitness, SOFHA Dream Fighters, Womens Health and Imaging, Doubletree CAREtree, The Lexington Senior Living, U.S. Endodontics, Plexus Gems, Busted Brains, Ready and Willing Engagements, Washington County Mission Possible (FTAAD), Republic Finance, Made For More, Arbonne Fighting Cancer with Brenda Byrum, Marky Kay Be Courgaeous Unit with Jamie Fritsch, Sabrina Baker’s Thrive Life, Team thirtyOne with Jackie Parlier, Kickin’ Cancer, Peach Warriors, PriceLess Foods Stores and Origami Owl with Kristy Minton.

Sponsors include Sam’s Club of Johnson City, AO Smith/American Water Heater, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Community Trust, Food City, The Lexington Senior Living, Tri-Cities Skin and Cancer, Johnson City Toyota, Johnson City Brewing Company, Grand Rental Station, Mahoney’s, Crowder’s RV and WJHL.

Hope For A Cure member and event Luminaria Lead Kathy O’Laughlin was provided a $1,000 grant by the AT&T Pioneer Network for her volunteer work with the event. The network is a volunteer network made up of AT&T employees. A check was presented by AT&T’s Chris Rountree and Nikki Skinner.

“I have been involved with Relay For Life for several years now,” O’Laughlin said. “This is a passion I really can’t explain and it’s a part of me. I am very thankful for the support I have from AT&T and my co-workers, as well as friends, family, and especially for this grant.”

The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action to finish the fight once and for all.

Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Teams raise funds in the months leading up to the event.

Relay For Life is the world’s largest fundraising event to fight every cancer in every community, with 4 million participants in 6,000 events worldwide in 2016.

Donations can still be made by visiting relayforlife.org/johnsoncitytn or at the ACS office at 508 Princeton Road, Suite 102, in Johnson City. Planning is underway for the new event season and the community is invited to join the efforts. For more information, call 423-975-0635 or email jessica.poff@cancer.org.