Barbecue feeds fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

A portion of lunch tickets for that afternoon’s business went to help fund cancer research through a group of local cancer survivors who pulled an event together for its first year. Survivor Sharon Little spearheaded the fundraiser, and said that the day’s boon drew in more than $500.

Little, advertising sales manager at the Johnson City Press, was diagnosed with cancer last year, and decided to fight back with the fundraiser after her treatment, looking forward to a world without breast cancer by sending all proceeds to research at the American Cancer Society.

“I think (the support) says that people are tired of hearing that their mom or their sister or somebody very close to them has breast cancer,” Little said.

Even though The Smokehouse is normally closed Sundays, owner Mike Miles said he opens up shop every once in a while to host a fundraiser.

In its five years of business, The Smokehouse has hosted all kinds of fundraisers in the community, something Miles said he feels is important as a local business owner.

Tickets, which were sold beforehand, bought patrons a pork sandwich, beans, slaw, potato salad and a drink for $8, and the afternoon was completed with dinner and a show.

The counter was lined with papers for a silent auction, the back room was wired up for karaoke and a dunk tank was set up outside despite the new chill brought on by fall weather.

Miles said he will continue to honor tickets that are brought in. Little still has some tickets on hand for interested patrons, which can be reserved by calling 423-722-0514.

Survivors and supporters decked in pink buzzed around the restaurant, including Lonnie Bentley, who is currently enveloped in her own fight with the disease.

Bentley just finished her final round of chemo, and said she was looking forward to her hair coming back in. She’s still got the rest of her treatment journey ahead of her, but took the afternoon to enjoy lunch and the company of those who support her and others’ battle with the disease that touches so many.

“It just makes me feel so good that there are people out there supporting us,” she said.

