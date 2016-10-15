Christmas Box: Injuries prevent man from reaching previous income level

About the only thing Gary could not provide his family with was time. To get the really good metalworker jobs, he had to travel far from home and stay there until the big jobs were done. He hated to be away from his family for so long, but he did not realize how much his children missed him until one day some of them brought all their toys to him as he sat in the living room.

“When I asked them what was going on, they told me the only reason I left them for so long was to earn money. They told me to sell all their toys to get money and then I could spend more time at home,” Gary said.

An alarm bell started ringing inside Gary. He realized how much his children wanted to be with him. He quickly resolved to do his work as close to home as he could so he could spend more time with them. That meant he couldn’t take the prime jobs from the big contractors, but there were plenty of smaller companies who wanted his skills.

Gary said the only problem was these smaller companies had to cut corners occasionally to complete with the big companies. One was safety.

The first workday after Christmas a few years ago Gary was hanging steel on the third story of a building under construction. There was a slippery spot and Gary fell off the steel frame and plummeted to the ground. He suffered terrible injuries. His left hip, his right hand and wrist were shattered. His spleen, his back, his knees were badly damaged. He had a severe concussion.

Despite the injuries and against his doctors’ wishes, Gary left the hospital and went home to his wife and children. It took his body over a year to mend enough for him to work again. His recovery amazed his doctors. One of the most difficult areas was his hand. Gary is a right hander and his right hand was essentially useless. There was a lot of scar tissue that prevented him from flexing.

He did manage to gain 40 percent of the flexibility back through an unorthodox method. A physical therapist told him he was going to have to keep tearing the scar tissue and working his hand, even though it was extremely painful. He found a great method to do that. He would take one of his children by the hand and keep lifting them up. What was a fun time with their dad to the children was great physical therapy for Gary.

Gary is now back at work in construction, but he still has problems with his memory from the concussion. He can no longer take the great paying metalworker jobs. “My right hand won’t let me hang steel,” he said. The one skill he still can do is welding, but it does not bring in the income his family once enjoyed. He can still provide for the needs of his six children, but all the nice luxuries they used to enjoy are no longer available. But they still enjoy spending more time with their loving father.

“It is hard, because the older ones remember all the nice things we used to have,” Gary said. With some of the children still not in preschool, his wife, Cathy, cannot have a full-time job outside the home, so the family has to get by on his diminished paycheck.

“I am thnakful that through the Christmas Box and the Angel Tree, we can still have a nice Christmas, like my older children remembered,” Gary said.

For those who wish to help, donations to the Johnson City Press Christmas Box may now be made online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.

More information about the Christmas Box and how to help may also be obtained by calling Johnson City Press Operations Manager Ron Tipton at 929-3111, ext. 3302.