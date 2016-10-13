WETS-FM fall fundraising campaign under way

This campaign, the 38th fundraiser in the station’s history, is especially crucial, according to station director Wayne Winkler. “We’re seeing an increase in support from the community, and that is essential for the future of WETS. We’ve taken some hits in other sources of funding.

“Our federal grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting was reduced by 8 percent, which translates to $11,000,” Winkler says. “This was a system-wide cut affecting all CPB-eligible stations.”

Even more significant are cuts in state funding through ETSU.

“In the past five years, our state budget has been reduced by 25 percent,” says Winkler. “During that time, people have left the station and we’ve been unable to hire replacements. The station is operating with two-thirds the staff it had five years ago. We’ve been able to reassign certain tasks, but we’re still short-handed.”

Nearly half the station’s annual budget comes from community support, consisting of listener contributions and underwriting from local and regional businesses. So far this year, WETS has seen a significant increase in underwriting revenue, and listener contributions have remained steady. But with increases in the cost of programming, the WETS budget has gotten tighter.

“That’s why we’re gratified to see significant increases in underwriting support, and modest increases in contributions from listeners. These are areas in which real growth is possible.”

The station hopes to raise at least $140,000 by the time the fundraiser ends on Friday, Oct. 21. To contribute, or to volunteer to answer telephones, call 888-895-9387 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays, or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Contributions can also be made online at www.wets.org.