Universal Wine & Spirits joins forces with Real Men Wear Pink of Tri-Cities in breast cancer donation

“I am honored to be a part of the Real Men Wear Pink initiative this year and to be joining forces with the American Cancer Society” says Shane Abraham, principal and co-founder of UWS. “I have seen friends and family suffer from cancer, and I am raising awareness and funds to eradicate this horrific disease. Please join me today to end the fight against breast cancer. I believe in the resources and research that the American Cancer Society funds, and I believe together we can make a difference.”

Real Men Wear Pink is a distinguished group of community leaders raising awareness and funds for this year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. Together they are making a difference in the fight against breast cancer with the ACS.

The ACS is determined to save lives from breast cancer by promoting early detection and prevention, funding groundbreaking research, and giving patients support wherever and whenever they need it. Because of their passion for the cause, Real Men Wear Pink of Tri-Cities supporters are helping create a world free from the pain and suffering of breast cancer.

Thanks to the work of the ACS:

— More than 4.6 million women have gotten the help they need.

— Deaths in the United States from breast cancer are down 35% since 1989.

— More than $60 million is raised each year.

Please help Universal Wine and Spirits, the region’s premier fine wine and spirits retailer by stopping by either one of our locations at 230 Marketplace Blvd. Suite 110 or 2815 West Market Street in Johnson City, TN to make a purchase or to make a donation now through October 18th.

On October 30th, the ACS will be holding its 5th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Tri-Cities Community 5k Fundraising Walk at Founders Park in Johnson City, TN at 3 pm. Please visit MakingStridesWalk.org to register or for more information.