ARM getting help from fundraisers

The first one is the Love My Credit Union Campaign, a contest in which supporters can vote once a day, every day, for their favorite credit union video and credit union support organization video. Voting runs from Oct. 1- Dec. 16. The campaign is a nationwide video contest that invites credit unions and credit union support organizations to create a short video showcasing their good deeds and charitable work. Charities across the nation can win a part of a possible $122,500.

The web address to register to vote in the campaign is www.votelovemycu.org/?page=cuvideos&confirmationcode=402487&vid=1da25330-00bf-ec5b-dbef-57d06be478a9.

ARM received $10,000 in the contest last year as a result of the votes from its supporters.

Each time a vote is cast, the voter will be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $500 gift card and a $500 donation to the charity of their choice.

The second fundraiser is more local and involves the new tenant at the Bonnie Kate Theater.

United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County has partnered with Sugar Love Bakery and Café to launch a monthlong fundraiser called “Spread Sugar Love.” Every Saturday in October, customers can donate to support ARM, a United Way Partner.

Sugar Love will also give away free cookies throughout October as part of the campaign. Customers can post on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtags #SpreadSugarLove and #LiveUnited and show their cashier to get their free cookies. The social media posts must be dated on the same day, and customers are limited to one free cookie per day.

“I am beyond thrilled, as a faith-based company, to partner with United Way to support such a great organization as ARM,” said Sugar Love owner/founder Shonna Peters. She hopes the campaign will be so successful that she might be able to make it a recurring event, supporting a different United Way partner each time.

“Because God has been so good to me,” Peters said, “I want to be able to extend the same grace towards others in our community.”

Local efforts like “Spread Sugar Love” are key to reaching the campaign’s goal of $125,000, according to Josh McKinney, community impact coordinator for the United Way of Elizabethton and Carter County. “We’re trying to inspire the community to rally around our partners,” he said. “The work that they are doing, collectively, is vital to so many of our families.

“It really takes a community united, led by stakeholders like Shonna, to make real and lasting change.”

The Sugar Love Bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The café is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both are housed within the old Bonnie Kate Theatre at 115 S. Sycamore St. They take reservations and also offer catering.

For more information, call (423) 297-1051 or visit their website at www.sugarlovebakeryandcafe.com.