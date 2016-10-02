Tri-Cities Heart Walk surpasses fundraising goal of $100,000

The 2016 Heart Walk Chairman and President of Mullican Flooring, Neil Poland, set a fundraising goal of $100,000. Because of the community’s compassion, generosity and determination to fight heart disease and stroke, that goal was exceeded. More than $138,000 was raised.

Mullican – the top Heart Walk fundraising company — raised more than $21,000 and many of their employees participated in the walk. This is the second year Mullican has participated in the Heart Walk and their major fundraising accomplishment paves the way for the 2017 Heart Walk Chairman, Kenneth Raff from Commercial Bank.

“This is the second year that Mullican Flooring has supported this walk and our employees come together over a common cause,” Poland said. “I encourage all of the Tri-Cities community to support the efforts of the American Heart Association.”

Raff lost his grandfather to heart disease. Raff said he hopes that through American Heart Association and American Stroke Association research, and through fundraising efforts at events like the Heart Walk, that heart disease can be eradicated.

With their leadership, steadfastness and dedication to the organization, 2017 is guaranteed to be another big year in the fight against cardiovascular diseases.