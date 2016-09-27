Taste of Carter County is Thursday

The answer could be the 2016 Taste of Carter County, to be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Tickets are $20 each and there are still some available.

A variety of Carter County restaurants will join in the annual event, which will benefit the Elizabethton High School’s Athletic Parent Organization and the Betsy Band Boosters. The event is sponsored by Security Federal Bank. The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is a partner.

The Taste is not only fun and tasty of the diners, but is a great way for local restaurants to present some of their best items to new customers, or to roll out something new for their established customers.

“Security Federal is a second-year sponsor of the event and we are proud to have them support our local community with their involvement,” said Tonya Stevens,executive director of the Chamber.

Restaurants involved in the Taste include: Beef O' Bradys, Chick-fil-A, Primo's, Ole Barn, Tweetsie Treats, City Market, Pizza Hut, The Southern, Sugar Love Bakery & Cafe, Bojangles, Lakeo, Shirley's, Ingles and the Covered Bridge Cafe.

Tickets can be purchased online at http://elizabethtonchamber.com/pages/taste-of-carter-county.

The Chamber is also looking for volunteers to help with the Taste. The volunteers are needed from 7-8 p.m. Thursday.