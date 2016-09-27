Speedway Children's Charities reaching for $1 million year

Just $50,000 short of its $1 million milestone — and only days away from the Sept. 30 end of its fiscal year — the organization is sending out a last hour appeal.

“We have done extremely well. It’s a record-breaking year for us,” charity executive Claudia Byrd said.

“When we met last week we were so close. It’s exciting to raise a lot of money and we are extremely grateful to everyone.”

But with $1.3 million in grant applications from child and youth services agencies in 18 Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia counties, Speedway Children’s Charities hopes do just a little more.

“When you have $1.3 million requested by wonderful, viable children’s charities, you’re challenged to raise more,” Byrd said.

“It’s hard when you don’t have enough money to go around, knowing the need is out there in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia

“Our goal every year is raise more than the year before. The million dollars is a goal I’ve had all this year. Because of the Battle at Bristol, I thought this is the year we can do it.”

And Byrd is still holding out hope that Speedway Children’s Charities will.

“We’re close, but we are not there yet,” she said. “We have raised more than ever before and we are thankful to have raised that. It’s always exciting to raise a lot of money. But we are not quite at a million yet.”

With SCC’s fiscal year ending on Friday and its 2016 Night of Smiles grant presentations scheduled for Nov. 17, Byrd said there is still time to reach the new a high mark.

At this late hour, Byrd said, the best way to help is online at bristol.speedwaycharities.org. Or for those who live nearby, she said, “We’ll be at the speedway this week and they can drop it by.

“No donation is too small. It all adds up together.”

Over the past 17 years, SCC has raised and distributed right at $10 million, including $805,900 in grant awards presented to 130 area nonprofit child and youth service programs last year. There is no overhead taken out of any donation so that every dollar given goes to children, Byrd said.

Donations to Speedway Children’s Charities may also be made by mail to 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol, TN, 37620.

Byrd invited anyone in need of more information about how to help to contact her at the SCC office at 423-989-6974.

