Book sale offers many bargains, chance to help library

These are the prices for the books on sale at the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library Fall Book Sale, which will be held in the gymnasium at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department at 300 W. Mill St. this weekend. The gym will be filled with row after row of slightly used books that are still popular and also with some hard-to-find books.

The public will have the opportunity to shop for books from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There also will be an early bird sale on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. The early bird sale is only open to members of the Friends of the Library. That should not stop anyone who wants a first shot at the books. Friends of the Library leader Lilo Duncan said memberships may be purchased at the door for $10.

Duncan said all proceeds from the book sales go to benefit the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library. Duncan said the proceeds from this week’s sale will go to purchase new furniture for the public meeting room and also for the small children’s reading program.