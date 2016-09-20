logo
Leave Feedback

Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library

Book sale offers many bargains, chance to help library

John Thompson • Updated Today at 6:48 PM
jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — It is that time of the year again, when readers can find some of the best deals on books in the Tri-Cities. How good a deal? The price is $1 for each hardback, even coffee table books and other oversized books. The price for paperback books is only 50 cents each.

These are the prices for the books on sale at the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library Fall Book Sale, which will be held in the gymnasium at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department at 300 W. Mill St. this weekend. The gym will be filled with row after row of slightly used books that are still popular and also with some hard-to-find books.

The public will have the opportunity to shop for books from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There also will be an early bird sale on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. The early bird sale is only open to members of the Friends of the Library. That should not stop anyone who wants a first shot at the books. Friends of the Library leader Lilo Duncan said memberships may be purchased at the door for $10.

Duncan said all proceeds from the book sales go to benefit the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library. Duncan said the proceeds from this week’s sale will go to purchase new furniture for the public meeting room and also for the small children’s reading program.

Recommended for You