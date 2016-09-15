United Way kicks off in Carter County

He also talked of the many unmet needs for many of the community’s citizens before dozens of campaign workers and representatives of supported agencies in the community room of Medical Care.

“We love this community because it is a community united. We are united around our schools and our sports,” he said. “We are united in our pride in the Betsy Band. We are absolutely undivided about the natural beauty of our region and our resources. We are united behind Josh Wandell and his struggle against ALS.

“The thing all of these have in common is that they touch all of us.”

Paulson said the community is not united in the things that do not touch everyone, every day. He spoke of families in need. He said he has seen statistics that say 10,000 people in Carter County go to bed hungry. At the same time, he said Carter County has more millionaires per capita than any of the surrounding counties.

“We are the poorest county in the region, but we may also be the richest county,” Paulson told the campaign volunteers. He said Carter County has $3.1 billion in liquid assets, yet its United Way goal this year is only $125,000. He said United Way has struggled to meet its goal in past years.

“We can do better, we can be united,” Paulson said. He said members of the united community can do more than just donate money, he said they can serve as a volunteer for some of the supported organizations.

The United Way of Elizabethton/Carter County supports organizations helping everyone from children to the elderly. Among the organizations supported are the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County, Sequoyah Council of Boy Scouts, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Tri-Cities, Adult Day Services, Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center, American Red Cross, Assistance Resource Ministries, Contact Ministries and Carter County Neighborhood Service Center.