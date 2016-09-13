Biggest Halloween party in the Tri-Cities coming to Kingsport

After a brief hiatus, the Halloween Bash is returning to Kingsport on Oct. 29. Billed as the largest Halloween Party in the Tri-Cities, the event will feature food, beer, games, live music and a $1,000 costume contest. Proceeds will go to benefit Keep Kingsport Beautiful.

"We just feel like it's something that's really important," said James Phillips, organizer of the event. "Everybody in Kingsport wants something to do... and we thought it was really important to bring it back."

Before the party starts, burn off those extra calories by running in the Haunted Half marathon, a Kingsport Halloween tradition. The 13.1-mile race through downtown is a flat double loop course which begins at 2 p.m. The race is open to the public. There will also be a Boo to Brew four-person relay and costume contest.

