Blood drives set in area

• Monday, Sept. 12, 9-11:15 a.m., Hermitage Health Center, Elizabethton.

• Monday, Sept. 12, 1-5 p.m., Ingles Supermarket, Elizabethton.

• Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7-11:15 a.m., Woodridge Hospital, Johnson City.

• Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1-4 p.m., Northeast State Community College, Johnson City.

• Wednesday, Sept. 14, 10-4 p.m., MSHA CBO Office, Johnson City.

• Thursday, Sept. 15, 7-11:30 a.m., Crown Laboratories, Johnson City.

• Thursday, Sept. 15, 1:15-3:15 p.m., MSHA Accounting & Payroll, Johnson City.

• Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office — Brave for Brently Honorary Blood Drive, Jonesborough.

Donors also welcome at the Blood Assurance Donor Center at 1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks.

Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, contact Mike Patterson at 423-298-4335 or MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org.

In other area blood drives:

• The American Red Cross will hold blood-donation opportunities at its center, 818 Sunset Drive, No. 100, on Tuesday from 2:30-7 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App at www.redcrossblood.org/bloodapp, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

• Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct a public blood drive Friday, Sept. 16, from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School in Gray.

In addition to scheduled blood drives, donors are welcome at Marsh Regional’s collection center at 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City.

The center is giving donors between Sept. 12-16 a chance to win tickets to the Rhythm & Roots music festival in Bristol. Donors who give blood at the group’s blood center location will be entered into the drawing and also receive a limited edition Rhythm & Roots T-shirt.

For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, call 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 276-679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.