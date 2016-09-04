Shcamore Shoals Hospital Auxiliary donates $5,500

The auxiliary is a group of volunteers who staff the gift shop and information desk and provide services throughout the hospital as needed.

They also donate gift shop proceeds to the hospital, and within the facility the auxiliary holds various special sales – including gourmet chocolate, jewelry and uniform sales – that also benefit Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

This year’s donation will be used to purchase bath scales for congestive heart failure patients to take home upon discharge, a brand new power brush in the engineering department to aid in snow removal on the sidewalks, and two new dome cameras to aid in safety and security.

Additionally, the donation will partially fund a new backup server in the laboratory to strengthen protection of patient information.

“Every year the auxiliary provides crucial things for us that help our patients and their families,” said Dwayne Taylor, VP and CEO at Sycamore Shoals. “We appreciate not only the financial contributions our auxiliary makes to the hospital, but also the commitment of their time and talents.”