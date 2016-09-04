Johnson City Honda gives to local charities

The business raised the money during June’s Drive it Forward program. It allows customers who purchase a new or used vehicle to choose a local charity, and a $50 donation is then made to the charity.

“This is our fourth year hosting the Drive it Forward program,” said Johnson City Honda owner Joe Trujillo. “The participating charities have become like family to us. We are so very proud to be able to help the local community and provide a great way to let people give back.

“The Johnson City Way is our motto here at Johnson City Honda. It means excellence in both sales and service and a commitment to give back to our community.”

The following charities participated in the campaign: CASA of Northeast Tennessee, Small Miracles Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Haven of Mercy Ministries and the Boys and Girls Club.

To this day, Johnson City Honda’s Drive it Forward program has raised over $30,000. For more information, call Trujillo at 423-282-5440.