Greene Goes Pink walk, bike ride set

This year, the event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Park and the CREATION Nature Health Trail in Greeneville.

This is one of the major fundraisers for the "Still Sparkling in Pink" Fund, which is part of The Susan D. Crum Foundation, a 501 (c)(3). The mission of the "Still Sparkling in Pink" Fund is to educate, create awareness, as well as provide financial assistance to those battling breast cancer in our community.

"One hundred percent of the money raised for our ‘Still Sparkling in Pink’ Fund goes right back into our community," said Susan D. Crum, president of the foundation.

"As a three-year breast cancer survivor, I know first-hand about the financial impact this horrific disease can have one's family. It is my desire to give back and help those locally in our community."

The walk/run and bike ride will begin at 9 a.m. and registration, as well as

check-in for pre-registrants, will take place beginning at 8 at the pavilion at the Veterans Memorial Park.

All participants who make a $25 donation prior to Friday, Sept. 23, will receive a free t-shirt the morning of the event.

To sponsor, volunteer or participate in this year's event, go to susandcrum.com or call the foundation at 423-470-2297.