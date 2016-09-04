Dragon Boat Festival a success

For the first time in its 11-year history, the Dragon Boat Festival became a two-day event, full of family-friendly activities.

On Friday, Aug. 12, the inaugural Battle of the Badges took place in front of a large crowd at Warriors’ Path State Park. The friendly dragon boat race featured our region’s first responders. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office won, but the Johnson City Fire Department and Sullivan County EMS weren’t far behind. After the race, there was music on Duck Island and food from Buffalo Wild Wings for everyone to enjoy.

The next morning, 24 teams took to the water in different heats for the highly-anticipated dragon boat races. After hours of competitive racing, the Murray Guard Marauders took home the championship for the 3rd time.

“It’s absolutely amazing to watch the community come out to support Woodridge Hospital,” said Marsha Hammond, director of signature events and marketing for the Mountain States Foundation. “The weather was beautiful and people had a great time at the Dragon Boat Festival.”

Paddlers and teams are still in the process of collecting donations for this year’s festival. Since the Dragon Boat Festival was established 10 years ago, it has raised more than $900,000 to support local patients through the Mountain States Foundation.

This year’s sponsors include Avectus Solutions, Bell Helicopter, Blood Assurance, Buffalo Wild Wings, Club Z!, Computer Pros, First Tennessee Foundation, Interstate Graphics Inc., H&R Block, MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, Nuclear Fuel Services Inc., Pepsi, PromoPro, Warriors’ Path State Park, Tri-Cities Boating Club & 98.5 WTFM.