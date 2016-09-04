Area blood-donation opportunities

Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 6, at participating Sport Clips locations, and donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App at www.redcrossblood.org/bloodapp, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Donation appointments and completion of a www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce wait times.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

• Johnson City Blood Donation Center, 818 Sunset Drive, No. 100, Tuesday, 2:30 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; third Saturday of the month, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, Sept. 6, 1-5:30 p.m., Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St.

• Thursday, Sept. 8, noon-4:30 p.m., City Hall, 601 E. Main St., Johnson City.

• Friday, Sept. 9, noon-5 p.m., First Christian Church, 307 S. Main Ave., Erwin.

• Monday, Sept. 12, 1:30-6 p.m., Oak Street Baptist Church, 804 Oak St., Elizabethton.

• Tuesday, Sept. 13, 1-5:30 p.m., Johnson County EMS Rescue, 203 Vandilla St., Mountain City.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Also, Marsh Regional Blood Center welcomes blood doors at its collection center at 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City.

For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, call 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 276-679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.