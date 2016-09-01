Things shaping up for Elizabethton's biggest annual foot race

It is also the only certified 3K race in Tennessee. Proceeds from the event go to support Josh Wandell and his family in his struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Wandell was an athlete and avid runner prior to his affliction.

Runners and walkers continue to register for the Sept. 17 event, and organizers said the 2016 Race for Wandell T-shirts have arrived. All competitive racers and fun run/walkers who have registered will receive a T-shirt.

For competitive racers, pickup of race packets, along with the T-shirt and timing chip at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce is set for Friday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or the day of the race, starting at 8 a.m.

Fun runners/walkers may pick up their shirts at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., after they register. Registration can be done online at: https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Elizabethton/RaceforWandell.

For those who can’t make the race, but would like a t-shirt, this year’s shirt is available for $20 at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.

Awards will be presented to the top overall competitive male and female winners and the top competitive male and female winners of their respective age groups.

There is more fun than just the race. There will be inflatables, vendors, chiropractic massages and one of the most-popular events, a silent auction on the day of the race.

Race organizers said “we have a lot of great items that would make super gifts for the holidays, and a plethora of really nice things that have been generously donated for some lucky bidders. Check the Team Wandell Facebook page frequently for pictures of some of the items. You do not need to be a race participant to come and bid.”

Bidding takes place from 9-11 a.m.

The opening ceremony for the race is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. The 3K Competitive Run starts at 10 a.m., followed by the Fun Run/Walk at 10:30 a.m.