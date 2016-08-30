Elizabethton/Carter County United Way set to begin new campaign

Corey Paulson is serving as the campaign chairman. He is the director of marketing and communications for the Southeast Market at Mountain States Health Alliance. He is a resident of Elizabethton and a graduate of the Carter County Leadership Tomorrow program.

Paulson will be the keynote speaker at the campaign kickoff on Sept. 15 at the Community Room of the Medical Care clinic.

“My family and I love Elizabethton and I enjoy doing my part to make this community even better,” Paulson said. “I believe everyone doing their fair share for their community is what it takes to make a difference.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected as campaign chair. United Way does great work in our community and I am happy to be a part of that.”

Last year, the board of directors collectively served the roles of campaign chairman. While this was functional, Community Impact Coordinator Josh McKinney said having one face and one name will be a boon for the campaign.

“Corey will still have the full support of all those board members,” McKinney said. “But he’s going to serve as a megaphone for our message; it’s going to bring clarity and direction to our efforts.”

“A Community United” will be the campaign’s message and theme. McKinney said this year’s goal is $125,000. He said reaching that goal is the first step in United Way’s fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Carter County by bringing organizations and individuals together.

“We’ve already raised almost $22,000,” McKinney said. “If everyone will come beside of us and help us raise the rest, this will be the first success of a new, revitalized United Way for their community.”

The Kick-Off Luncheon officially launches the campaign. Kits will be available for supporters who want to launch campaigns at their workplaces. Volunteers will also be able to sign up for a free campaign coordinator training, to help supporters make the most of their efforts.

The luncheon will begin at noon at 1500 W. Elk Ave. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.