Area blood-donation opportunties

• Monday, Aug. 29, 7:30-11 a.m., General Shale Corporate Office, Johnson City.

• Monday, Aug. 29, 12:45-3 p.m., General Shale Block Plant, Piney Flats.

• Tuesday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City.

• Wednesday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., MSHA Information Systems, Johnson City.

• Thursday, Sept. 1, noon-6 p.m., Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Johnson City.

• Friday, Sept. 2, 8-11:15 a.m., IES, Johnson City (Gray).

• Friday, Sept. 2, 1-4 p.m., Halloween Express, Johnson City.

Donors are also welcome at the Blood Assurance Donor Center at 1 Professional Park Drive, Suite 14, Johnson City.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

The process usually takes about 30 minutes and includes a complimentary gift and snacks. Donors should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — prior to giving blood.

To schedule a blood drive at a local business, school, church or civic/community organization, contact Mike Patterson at 423-298-4335 or MikePatterson@bloodassurance.org.

In other area blood-donation opportunities:

• The American Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts are teaming up to offer a free haircut coupon to those who come out to donate blood or platelets during September.

Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 6 at participating Sport Clips locations, and donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

Donors of all blood types are urged to give. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce wait times.

The city Blood Donation Center at 818 Sunset Drive, No. 100, is open Tuesdays from 2:30-7 p.m.; Wednesdays, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; and every third Saturday of the month from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

A drive will also be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., from 1-5:30 p.m.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

• Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations:

• Tuesday, Aug. 30, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hampton High School, Hampton.

• Tuesday, Aug. 30, 1-4 p.m., Home Shopping Network, Piney Flats.

In addition to scheduled blood drives, donors are welcome at Marsh Regional’s collection center at 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City.

For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, call 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 276-679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.