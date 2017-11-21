Business briefs

BRISTOL — Dustin Dugger has joined The Summit Companies as a financial consultant. In his new role, Dugger will work with local and regional businesses in setting and achieving their organizational goals.

Dugger joins The Summit Companies with over 10 years of experience in business management and strategic planning

Prior to joining Summit, Dugger worked as the operations manager of a funeral home in East Tennessee for eight years. After that experience, he proceeded to open his own funeral home, which he eventually grew into two locations. Dugger is a licensed insurance agent in Tennessee.

Founded in 2005, The Summit Companies has locations throughout East Tennessee. Subsidiaries of the company are leading providers of services, training and strategic guidance to a variety of industries and not-for-profit organizations locally, regionally and nationally.

Citizens Bank receives award

Citizens Bank has received the 2017 Outstanding Corporate Partner Award from the University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business.

The award recognizes organizations that have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the success of the college’s students, faculty and programs.

Citizens Bank provided funds to enable the college to acquire 12 Bloomberg terminals, which are invaluable in preparing students for job opportunities in the investment world.

The bank also established an endowment earmarked for Haslam undergraduates that provides partial scholarships for eight students.

National award granted to local utility

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services, a municipally owned electric utility located in Bristol, was recently selected as one of five recipients of the 2017 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

BTES is the first utility company to receive the award.

The award is a presidential-level award presented annually to U.S. manufacturing, service, small business, health care, education and nonprofit organizations that apply and are judged to be outstanding in the seven Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence.

Over the past 30 years, the National Institute of Standards and Technology has selected a total of 110 organizations to receive the award.

For more information, visit www.nist.gov/baldrige.

