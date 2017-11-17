Skillville community workshop bringing technical expertise, tools to downtown Johnson City

Downtown Johnson City’s newest addition, a community workshop, will host an open house Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for noon.

For more than six months, business partners Seth Thomas, Leah Jobe and Brad Cornelison have been prepping their 8,000 square-foot workshop at 224 W. Market St. and outfitting it with as many power or hand tools imaginable.

“We’re a fully functional wood and metal shop,” Thomas said. “We want to make it accessible. We want to get people exposed to this stuff.”

If a customer is working on a project, but lacks a specific tool, Skillville offers single-day and weekend passes, which provide unlimited access to the business’ large supply of tools and open space.

“If they are working on a project or see a project that they want to do, but they don’t have the garage space or the tools, like table saws, miter saws, planers, belt sanders. Like all of that stuff, not everyone has at their house,” Jobe said.

“So we thought how about we offer a space where you can come in, get a day pass, a weekend pass or a month pass depending on the projects you have going on, and you can come in and use our shop.”

A one-time safety orientation class is required before gaining access to the shop. Thomas said he expects to teach the class once a week, but hasn’t yet scheduled the first course.

“Brad and Seth will be on hand in the shop at all times. We will let you go as independent as you want or as co-dependent as you want,” Jobe said.

Single-day passes start at $30 and go up to $999 for a yearly pass. Weekends cost $75, a month can be purchased for $99 and three months for $250.

Material can be provided by Skillville for an additional cost, but members are welcome to bring their own materials.

Numerous crafting, art and specialized classes, including some for children, will also be offered through the business.

All those classes will be posted on Skillville’s social media and website. On Dec. 2, Jobe plans to host two ornament-making classes for children, with the first beginning at 9 a.m.

“We’ll also do tie-dye classes (and) I want to start a kids’ garden club in the spring. We just have so many ideas,” Jobe said.

Skillville is also open to partnering with local instructors interested in teaching crafting or other hands-on classes. A large classroom in the business’ upstairs loft is ready to accomodate at least a dozen people.

“An entrepreneurial spirit, that’s really what we really want to promote, and show people you can do this stuff and you can make money at it,” Thomas said. “It’s not a fleeting career path.”

Skillville’s open house will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. To learn more about the business’ offerings, visit www.skillvillejc.com or call 423-921-2796.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.

