Signature Properties realtors attend renovation mortgage seminar

Signature Properties Realtors attend Renovation Mortgage seminar at the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR). Shirley Warren (broker/owner), Pamela Pope, and Maria Gutierrez of the Johnson City branch of Signature Properties became Renovation Realtors at the training, which was led by Joe Daly. Joe has over two decades of experience in the renovation loan industry. With the help of FHA 203k loans, borrowers can purchase their dream home when that home needs major repairs. The number of distressed homes has increased dramatically in the past decade, and this loan program has helped to put people back into homes, put these houses back into the economy, and improve communities across the region. Contact your realtor and lender about your eligibility today.