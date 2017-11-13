Baker Donelson earns third consecutive perfect score in 2018 Corporate Equality Index

"We are extremely proud to once again earn a perfect score on HRC's assessment of LGBTQ-friendly businesses," said Mark A. Baugh, chair of Baker Donelson's Diversity Committee. "Baker Donelson is focused on continuing to meet HRC's criteria to ensure our firm offers LGBTQ attorneys and staff an open and accepting workplace through policies, benefits and community involvement that demonstrates our commitment to LGBTQ equality."

The 2018 CEI report rated 1,084 businesses on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies; employment benefits; demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion; public commitment to LGBTQ equality; and responsible citizenship. Baker Donelson's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking for the third consecutive year and the designation as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

This is the latest of several recent recognitions honoring Baker Donelson as a diverse workplace. For the sixth consecutive year, the Firm was ranked among the top ten law firms in the country in Vault, Inc.'s "Best Law Firms for Diversity" list, and the Firm was also was named one of the 2017 "Best Law Firms for Women" by Working Mother magazine. Baker Donelson launched its Diversity Initiative in 2002 to focus on recruiting, developing and retaining employees from diverse backgrounds and creating an inclusive workplace environment. The Firm later launched "Baker Affinitas," a large and active employee resource group for LGBTQ attorneys and staff, as well as "straight allies" in the Firm. Through Affinitas, Baker Donelson sponsors and supports numerous LGBTQ community organizations and events in the Firm's footprint and provides a means for members to become involved in the Firm's efforts to promote LGBTQ equality.

About HRC

As the largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans, the Human Rights Campaign represents a force of more than three million members and supporters nationwide – all committed to making HRC's vision a reality. HRC envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.